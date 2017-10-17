Google Celebrates Selena Quintanilla With A Doodle [Video]

By Bre
Filed Under: Google, Google doodle, Selena, selena doodle, selena quintanilla, Selena Quintanilla-Pérez
(Photo by Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Madame Tussauds Hollywood)

You many have seen it by now if you’ve logged onto Google, if not, well today they are celebrating Selena Quintanilla on their homepage with a doodle!

For a straight 24 hours the Selena doodle will be seen in 15 counties around the world.

Google decided to premier this first ever Selena doodle today (Oct. 17th) because, October 17, 1989 was the day of Selena’s first studio album release, Selena.

More from Bre
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 1025 KSFM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live