Google Celebrates Selena Quintanilla With A Doodle [Video]

You many have seen it by now if you’ve logged onto Google, if not, well today they are celebrating Selena Quintanilla on their homepage with a doodle!

For a straight 24 hours the Selena doodle will be seen in 15 counties around the world.

Makes me smile watching this.. Hope it does the same for you. Thanks to all those at Google especially Perla for taking this project and making it happen. Selena's life and legacy deserves to be celebrated. She inspires so many....Grateful for the continued love all you show by carrying her around in your hearts everyday. This Google Doodle will be seen in 15 counties around the world with in the next 24 hours only...please share...Besos friends!!

Google decided to premier this first ever Selena doodle today (Oct. 17th) because, October 17, 1989 was the day of Selena’s first studio album release, Selena.