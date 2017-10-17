sip caddy, wine, beer, suction, shower, alcohol

If You Drink Wine, You Need To Know About The Sip Caddy [pics]

By Tony Tecate
Amazon now sells a suction cup glass holder called the SipCaddy, which will hold your glass while you lather up in the shower or even soak in the tub.

It can even hold a champagne flute if you are feeling really fancy. The suction cup can hold up to 7 pounds of pressure, so you don’t have to worry about stepping on shards of glass with bare feet, but don’t even attempt to use it on Travertine or any other porous stone surface … tile, glass, and tub only.

If you’re truly feeling inspired, check out the SipCaddy Instagram page – they use the holders for everything from dipping sauce and hors d’oeuvres to pizza. The only reason to get out of the tub is for a refill!

Find your Sip Caddy by clicking here.

