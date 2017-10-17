Jennifer Lawrence Talks About ‘Naked Line Up’ From Early Career [WATCH]

During Elle’s Women in Hollywood event, Jennifer Lawrence recalled a story from the early days of her career in which she had to stand nude alongside other actresses during the audition process.

She said in her speech:

“When I was much younger and starting out, I was told by producers of a film to lose 15 pounds in two weeks. During this time, a female producer had me do a nude line-up with about five women who were much, much, thinner than me. We all stood side-by-side with only tape on covering our privates.”

Listen to J-Law's story of abuse in Hollywood: I was told to lose 15 pounds in 2 wks, do degrading, nude photo shoot #ELLEWIH pic.twitter.com/yosXP9tFXw — Carly Mallenbaum (@ThatGirlCarly) October 17, 2017

The Academy Award winner went on to say that she felt “trapped” and like she had no choice but to accept this kind of degradation in order to move forward in her career, reports Entertainment Tonight.

Lawrence, along with many other women in entertainment, are coming forward with their harrowing stories of sexual harassment in the industry in hopes that this exposure will be a catalyst for change: