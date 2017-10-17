The Official Title Of The Han Solo Movie Has Been Revealed [Video]

Director Ron Howard released some very vital Star Wars information today!

Production has wrapped on the set of the Han Solo stand-alone movie, but we still have yet to know the title of the film until NOW!!!!

Hey #Twitterville we just wrapped production so here's a special message #StarWars https://t.co/8QJqN5BGxr —

Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) October 17, 2017

Solo: A Star Wars Story, directed by Howard and starring Alden Ehrenreich, Woody Harrelson, Emilia Clarke and Donald Glover, debuts on May 25, 2018.