An Apple Watch Saved This Man’s Life [Must Read]

Having health problems? No sweat, Apple Watch has you covered!

A Brooklyn man says the device saved his life after it alerted him of a sudden increase in heart rate, the Telegraph reports.

James Green, 28, saw the warning come up courtesy of the HeartWatch app, which tracks a wearer’s ticker.

“Saw my heart rate go up, ended up being a pulmonary embolism,” Green tweeted on Friday. “Never thought a stupid lil wrist computer I bought two years ago would save my life.”

A blood clot in the lungs can kill quickly, the Telegraph notes. Green, a podcast reporter, says he was at home when got an alert from the app saying his heart rate was above its resting rate even when he was seated.

A CT scan confirmed his worries, and he was rushed to the hospital and put on blood thinners to “reverse the clot damage,” he says.

The scary part of all this? His doctor told him if he had waited longer “it would have been fatal.”

Thank you Apple!