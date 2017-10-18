It’s The Sacramento Kings’ Opening Night! #SacramentoProud

The time you’ve been waiting for has finally arrived……

It’s opening night for the Sacramento Kings, so it’s time to show how #SacramentoProud you are!

Tonight. A post shared by Sacramento Kings (@sacramentokings) on Oct 18, 2017 at 9:36am PDT

They’re taking on the Houston Rockets at the Golden 1 Center, and it looks like it’s going to be a crazy time!

Kings Basketball Is Back 👑 (🔊@groovyq) A post shared by Sacramento Kings (@sacramentokings) on Oct 18, 2017 at 12:01am PDT

With free T-shirts, food and drink specials, photo ops with the giant cowbell, and even a crazy halftime performance by Lil Jon, we don’t blame you for feeling excited.

We’ll be out there, so make sure you come and support the Kings with us!