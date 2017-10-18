Score A FREE Chick-Fil-A Chicken Sandwich Today When You Rock Your Sacramento Kings Gear!

SACRAMENTO, CA - OCTOBER 9: Harry Giles #20 of the Sacramento Kings in a game against the Portland Trail Blazers on October 9, 2017 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE
(Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images)

You heard that correct. From 2pm-8pm at any participating Chick-Fil-A restaurant from Fairfield, to Stockton and Auburn, you can score a free Chick-Fil-A Chicken Sandwich when you walk in with any piece of Sacramento Kings gear on.

This coincides with the Kings’ home opener tonight at 7pm against the Houston Rockets at the Golden 1 Center.

Good Day Sacramento posted the informational video on Instagram.

It doesn’t have to be a jersey. Anyone wearing a t-shirt, hoodie, hat or any memorabilia can score this deal.

Go Kings!

