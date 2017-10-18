Score A FREE Chick-Fil-A Chicken Sandwich Today When You Rock Your Sacramento Kings Gear!

You heard that correct. From 2pm-8pm at any participating Chick-Fil-A restaurant from Fairfield, to Stockton and Auburn, you can score a free Chick-Fil-A Chicken Sandwich when you walk in with any piece of Sacramento Kings gear on.

This coincides with the Kings’ home opener tonight at 7pm against the Houston Rockets at the Golden 1 Center.

Good Day Sacramento posted the informational video on Instagram.

In celebration of opening night, all @chickfila in our area will be giving out a free chicken sandwich between 2pm-8pm to fans wearing @sacramentokings gear!

It doesn’t have to be a jersey. Anyone wearing a t-shirt, hoodie, hat or any memorabilia can score this deal.

