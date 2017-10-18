WATCH: Deputy Encounters Big Bear Wandering Down Lake Tahoe Street

Filed Under: Video, Big Bear, Lake Tahoe, King's Beach, Placer County Sheriff's Office
Viviane, an Asian black bear is back at home in the African reserve of Sigean on July 9, 2013 after 15 days of freedom when she escaped from her enclosure. The bear was not considered dangerous and was found at several kilometres north of the reserve. AFP PHOTO / RAYMOND ROIG
(Photo credit RAYMOND ROIG/AFP/Getty Images)

When people talk about window shopping, who says bears should be excluded?

While cruising down North Lake Boulevard in King’s Beach, Lake Tahoe Tuesday night, a Placer County Sheriff’s Office deputy encountered a big bear strolling down the sidewalk.

“Hey, big boy. Don’t be breaking into any of them businesses,” the deputy joked from his car as the bear sauntered across the street.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office uploaded the captured video on their Facebook page, where you can watch it. The post has since been shared over 1,600 times.

What would you do if you stumbled across a bear while driving down the street?

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 1025 KSFM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live