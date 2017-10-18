WATCH: Deputy Encounters Big Bear Wandering Down Lake Tahoe Street

When people talk about window shopping, who says bears should be excluded?

While cruising down North Lake Boulevard in King’s Beach, Lake Tahoe Tuesday night, a Placer County Sheriff’s Office deputy encountered a big bear strolling down the sidewalk.

“Hey, big boy. Don’t be breaking into any of them businesses,” the deputy joked from his car as the bear sauntered across the street.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office uploaded the captured video on their Facebook page, where you can watch it. The post has since been shared over 1,600 times.

What would you do if you stumbled across a bear while driving down the street?