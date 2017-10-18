Watch Out! Some Sacramento Tap Water Is Contaminated

If you’re currently living in northern Sacramento, you may want to avoid tap water…

According to the Sacramento Bee, the city’s Department of Utilities is warning residents in one portion of North Sacramento to stop consuming their tap water due to an unknown contamination.

Unfortunately, this means using bottled water for washing dishes, cooking, and brushing teeth.

If you live west of Norwood Avenue, North of Interstate 80, south of Main Avenue, and east of Pell Drive, your residence may be affected.

The mysterious contamination is giving that area’s tap water a purple tint, and officials aren’t sure yet whether it’s posing a health risk yet.

City spokeswoman Linda Tucker said of the water:

“It could just be an aesthetic discoloration of the water. But out of an abundance of caution, we’re asking people not to drink in meantime while we figure it out.”

Furthermore, there haven’t been any reported irregular health incidents since the contamination was noticed.

