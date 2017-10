According to a new study from Canada, watching sports can break your heart. Literally.

Researchers found that sports fans watching the game at home deal with an average 75% increase in heart rate during key points in the game, while fans who are actually in the stands deal with a 110% increase.

That’s a lot of stress, even on a healthy heart.

