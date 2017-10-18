Your Next Hangover Could Fight Hunger [pic]

Your next hangover could fight hunger.

Every time you buy a drink made with Simple Vodka, a new startup label, part of that money will go towards a meal for someone in need. And if you buy a whole bottle for $27, that’s 20 meals.

“We wanted to create a product that would give back and raise awareness, but as opposed to something people buy just because they felt bad about the cause, we wanted to create something that would allow them to have fun while consuming,” said Danny Lafuente, co-founder of Simple Vodka.

Check out more by clicking here.