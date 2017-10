According to a recent survey by the dating website Plenty of Fish, nearly 70% of single men & women say that they use dating apps while at work.

What’s crazy is that more than half of those people that were surveyed say they’ve used those dating apps to flirt with a co-worker.

The website surveyed nearly 3,000 people in the U.S. and they all say that they spend nearly 5 to 10 minutes on dating apps while on the clock .

Read more about this survey from US News & World Report here.