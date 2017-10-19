Man Mocked For 91-Hour Erection Suing Jail

Dustin Lance is suing the Pittsburgh County Jail in Oklahoma after the jail employees laughed at him and didn’t take him to the hospital for an “unbearable” 91 hour erection. The lawsuit is for the neglect and permanent damage that he suffers because he was not taken to the hospital.

Lance, who was jailed in 2016 for burglary and possession of dangerous substances, took the pill on Dec. 15 and wasn’t taken to the doctor until Dec. 19 despite “intense and excruciating pain to his penis,” reports the Sacramento Bee.

By the time he made it to the hospital, he already had permanent damage because of the erection. According to the lawsuit, the doctor Lance saw told him he’d need to see a urologist for treatment, but he was instead taken back to the jail.

The 32-year-old is seeking $5 million in damages, claiming his civil rights were violated.