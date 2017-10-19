Nicki Minaj To Testify In Brother’s Child Rape Case

By Nina
Filed Under: Court, Jelani Maraj, Nicki Minaj, Testimony
(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for BET)

Nicki Minaj is coming to the defense of her brother who’s been accused of raping his 11-year-old stepdaughter.

TMZ has reported that the rapper will testify that the ex-wife of her brother, Jelani Maraj, forced her children to lie in order to get $25 million out of Minaj.

Maraj’s defense attorney is also set to argue that his ex-wife’s plan was to marry Maraj in order to extort money from his famous sister.

It’s still unclear what day she will testify, however.

For more information, head right here.

