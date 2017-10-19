Score A Free Taco On Taco Bell

By Nina
Filed Under: Baseball, major leage baseball, MLB, Taco Bell, World Series
In partnership with Major League Baseball, Taco Bell is returning this year with its “Steal a Base, Steal a Taco” promotion. If any players steal a base during the World Series, you’ll be able to get a free Doritos Locos taco.

The “Taco Hero” last year was Francisco Lindor after he stole a base at the bottom of the first inning of Game 1 of 2016’s World Series.

This year, you’ll be able to claim your free taco on Nov. 1 between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. if the steal occurs during Games 1-2. If it happens during Games 3-7, then you can get your free taco on Nov. 7 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Check out Taco Bell’s website for more info.

