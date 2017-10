Shia LeBeouf has┬ápleaded no contest to disorderly conduct and guilty to obstruction after that drunken, racist rant in Savannah, Georgia in July. In exchange, he’ll serve one year of probation, pay a fine and attend anger-management classes. He was facing a public intoxication charge.

Back in July, Shia was taped hurling racist epithets at a black police officer who was arresting him on the public intoxication charge. (TMZ)