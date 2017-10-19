You Could Win “Burritos For A Year” From Chipotle On Halloween

By Short-E
Filed Under: Boorito, chipotle, Halloween
KENA BETANCUR/AFP/Getty Images

The annual ‘Boorito’ promotion from Chipotle has a new twist this year.

At any Chipotle in the U.S. from 3pm to close on Halloween you can get a $3 burrito as long as you’re wearing your costume.

This year they’re also adding ‘Burritos for a Year Sweepstakes’ to their Halloween promotion.

On Halloween text the words “BOORITO” or “SPOOKY” to the the number 888222 to enter to win the sweepstakes.

You can win 52 $10 gift cards from Chipotle which technically adds up to a burrito a week.

Read more about this promotion here. 

More from Short-E
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 1025 KSFM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live