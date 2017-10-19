You Could Win “Burritos For A Year” From Chipotle On Halloween

The annual ‘Boorito’ promotion from Chipotle has a new twist this year.

At any Chipotle in the U.S. from 3pm to close on Halloween you can get a $3 burrito as long as you’re wearing your costume.

This year they’re also adding ‘Burritos for a Year Sweepstakes’ to their Halloween promotion.

On Halloween text the words “BOORITO” or “SPOOKY” to the the number 888222 to enter to win the sweepstakes.

You can win 52 $10 gift cards from Chipotle which technically adds up to a burrito a week.

