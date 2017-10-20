Burger King’s Heart-Warming Bullying Ad Is Terrific! [Video]

Bullying ads are a past time, they’ve been on a staple during television commercials and shows for decades.

Burger King decided to try their hand at a promotional video against bullying, comparing adults that call out the fast food chains employees for their mishandled burgers but disregard real bullying that takes place in front of them.

It seems as if the customers’ reactions are real. However, the kid who plays the bully is an actor.

The whole thing is weird but in the end is pretty effective as you realize the sad state that our population has gone to. Who ignores a bullied kid to complain about a burger anyways?

