How can you say no to free sushi?!

According to Don’t Waste Your Money, P.F. Chang’s is giving away free sushi next week on October 26th.

There’s no strings attached, just head to one of their restaurants and pick up your free roll!

The restaurant chain invented their personal “Free Sushi Day” holiday last year, and they gave away nearly 100,000 free rolls during the celebration.

For more information, head right here!