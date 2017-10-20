Customer Finds Cockroach Legs In McDonald’s Coffee [Photos]

Filed Under: Bangkok, Cockroach Legs, Coffee, McDonalds, Thailand
388587 07: A McDonald's red awning is seen reflected in the window of a new McDonald's McCafe coffee shop May 1, 2001 in Chicago, the first McCafe located in the United States. McCafe was first introduced in Australia in 1993 and there are now almost 300 of the coffee shops located in 17 countries.
(Photo by Tim Boyle/Newsmakers)

Poor McDonald’s, they can never catch a break when it comes to coffee controversy.

Their latest headline that involves the warm morning beverage comes from the city of Bangkok, Thailand.

Apparently, a man, who posted under the pseudonym Nostalgic Eik, found cockroach legs in his coffee that he ordered at a McDonald’s in Bangkok. He posted the picture to McDonald’s Facebook page.

On Thursday, McDonald’s posted an apology letter, which pretty much acknowledges that there were cockroach bits in the coffee pot, although it’s in Thai and will be hard to read if not educated in the language.

The fast food chain said in a statement that it’s brought in the offending coffee machine for inspection, and has sent in a team to the outlet to get its equipment and facilities cleaned.

Mashable has the full story with all the pictures.

Although McDonald’s has reassured that their coffee machine is cleaned and inspected often, it’s hard not to look at their drinks the same way again…

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 1025 KSFM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live