Fans Are Not Happy With Taylor Swift’s ‘Gorgeous’ Comment On Tumblr

Taylor Swift unveiled her new single Gorgeous Thursday evening with mostly positive reviews.

One question that has since been on fans’ minds is the sound at the beginning of the track: a baby’s voice saying the titular word.

A fan on Tumblr asked the music star who’s voice is was.

“The little kid saying ‘Gorgeous’ at the beginning I think is my favourite part though Taylor…I mean IT’S JUST SO CUTE! Who is that????” user carmbackbehere said.

Swift replied: “300 people know.”

The “300 people” is a reference to all the fans she’s invited to her Secret Sessions over the past few weeks.

Unfortunately for Swift, fans were not happy about this and took to social media to tweet their displeasure.

taylor: 300 people know

everyone: she's confirming some of the fandom are better than others ….

what — katie / I MET HER (@swiftestgrande) October 20, 2017

taylor, i love you, but you're literally creating hate in the fandom. 300 people know??? that was so . . . exclusive, why would you do that — ℳercy loves 𝒯aylor (@alittleofswift) October 20, 2017

It seems as if her fan base feels that they’re being divided. Luckily for them, however, one fan who was invited to the “Secret Sessions” came out to unveil the secret.

So it's confirmed the baby's voice at the beginning off #Gorgeous is Blake and Ryan baby girl James. — TAYLOR/reputation (@wally_lw) October 20, 2017

Swift has since then deleted her comment on Tumblr.