Marshawn Lynch Snuck In The Stands After Ejection [Pic]

By Short-E
Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Last night Marshawn Lynch was ejected after pushing a referee during the Kansas City Chiefs Thursday night game.

The broadcasters said that Marshawn had ‘left the building’ and didn’t even stay in the locker or training room.

Truth be told Lynch snuck his way into the stands to watch the rest of the game as you can see in the picture below.

In what appears to be a video of Lynch riding the BART train after the game he had a message for the Chiefs.

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE VIDEO OF MARSHAWN & SOME RAIDER FANS [Warning strong language]

