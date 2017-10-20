Marshawn Lynch Snuck In The Stands After Ejection [Pic]

Last night Marshawn Lynch was ejected after pushing a referee during the Kansas City Chiefs Thursday night game.

The broadcasters said that Marshawn had ‘left the building’ and didn’t even stay in the locker or training room.

Truth be told Lynch snuck his way into the stands to watch the rest of the game as you can see in the picture below.

Marshawn is up in the stands. Living legend. "I'm really, really from Oakland doe" pic.twitter.com/2xhV3oDjPt — Laces Out (@LacesOutShow) October 20, 2017

In what appears to be a video of Lynch riding the BART train after the game he had a message for the Chiefs.

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE VIDEO OF MARSHAWN & SOME RAIDER FANS [Warning strong language]