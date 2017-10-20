Original Love & Hip Hop Cast Member Fired Following Homophobic Rant

Say goodbye to Hazel-E from Love & Hip Hop Hollywood…

TMZ has reported that the reality star has been fired after spending four seasons on the show.

While the firing was announced after Hazel-E received massive backlash for saying all gays should burn in hell, producers of the show revealed she was fired prior to that outburst.

Sources have revealed that she had already worn out her welcome and sealed her fate during the September taping of the reunion special.

She has yet to comment on her firing.

