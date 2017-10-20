Quiznos Is Giving Away FREE Flatbread Gyros On October 25th

Stop by Quiznos next Weds. (Oct. 25th) and Quiznos will give you a FREE flatbread gyro. Get the details…

According to this press release, Quizno’s wants you to try all three of their new gyros: Gyro Flatbread, Gyro Sub Sandwich and Greek Salad. If you make ANY purchase at a participating Quiznos on October 25th, you get a free gyro!

” Inspired by an ancient Greek legendary tale of the gyro, Quiznos will offer customers the opportunity to try its new gyro flatbread for free with purchase on October 25 at all participating U.S. locations.”

