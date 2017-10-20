Selena Quintanilla Is Getting A Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame

By Nina
HOLLYWOOD, CA - AUGUST 30: A view of Madame Tussauds Hollywood's unveiling of GRAMMY award winner and cultural icon Selena Quintanilla immortalized in wax at Madame Tussauds on August 30, 2016 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Madame Tussauds Hollywood)
(Photo by Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Madame Tussauds Hollywood)

“Selena deserves the star,” actor Edward James Olmos said – and we couldn’t agree more!

Selena Quintanilla was the Queen of Tejano music and on the verge of a huge crossover career when she was killed in 1995 by the president of her fan club. 22 years later, she’ll be receiving the honor of getting her own star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame.

Pagesix.com says that on November 3rd, the “Hollywood Chamber of Commerce ceremony will honor the Mexican-American singer who went on to become a celebrated figure for Latinos everywhere and a global icon in music”.

Edward James Olmos said:

“Selena deserves the star. Her music stands the test of time. She was a brilliant artist. I just wish she were here. It’s not fair.”

We miss you, Selena!!

