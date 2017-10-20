Southern California Restaurant Admits To Serving Popeyes Chicken

A Long Beach, California restaurant known for their southern food is under scrutiny after a customer noticed something…peculiar about the restaurant and its food.

Yelp user Tyler Hiebert posted a review calling the restaurant out for their use of the chicken after he saw employee’s taking boxes of it into the kitchen.

“Before my friends and I got seated we saw them quickly bring in two large boxes of Popeyes to the kitchen. I wanted to believe that this was just a snack for the workers, but alas it was not. I ordered the Chicken and Waffles to see whether or not they were serving Popeyes to their customers. I thought the chicken tasted suspiciously like Popeyes and was also rather stale. I kindly asked our waiter how they cooked their fried chicken. After checking he admitted that they do in fact use Popeyes,” Hiebert says in the review.

Sweet Dixie Kitchen isn’t phased by the review, however, responding to Hiebert and “proudly” admitting to the delicious deceit.

“We PROUDLY SERVE Popeyes spicy tenders—the best fried chicken anywhere—which are delivered twice a day,” Sweet Dixie Kitchen owner Kimberly Sanchez responded on Yelp. “As it has always been our goal to feature local food and guest chefs here, we promote usually small batch local producers in our menu. The exception is Popeyes—we can’t fry at this location—and it (is) the fried chicken I love so much . . . So I serve it.”

The fried chicken on a buttermilk biscuit with syrup will cost you $12.95 there, while you can get five pieces of chicken, two sides and two biscuits for $9.99 at Popeye’s.

Looks like fans of Sweet Dixie Kitchen are getting ripped off…