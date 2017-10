Everyone thinks the Starbucks Christmas cups are "too festive" this year … I ❤ them! https://t.co/7bQI7y0yjh — Shannon Murphy (@shannon955) October 20, 2017

A Starbucks employee leaked what looks like will be the Holiday cup this year.

Usually this cup is controversial and offends different groups of people.

This year’s cup looks very festive and shouldn’t offend ANYONE!

At the end of the day…it’s a cup that you LITERALLY will end up throwing away any ways. [Kanye Shrug]

SOURCE: UPROXX