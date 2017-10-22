Win Tickets To Universal Studios Halloween Horror Nights!

Prepare for the scariest, most intense Halloween event in Southern California at Universal Studios Halloween Horror Nights! Experience more mazes than ever based on the most frightening films and television shows, including the demented “Roanoke” chapter of FX’s American Horror Story and one of the greatest horror films of all time – Stanley Kubrick’s classic The Shining. Also, come fact to face with Jigsaw in SAW. The thrills continue with an all – new Terror Tram experience and new scare zones! Get ready for non – stop horror because The Best Nightmares Never End!

All week-long, we are hooking you up with a pair of tickets to Universal Studios Hollywood’s Halloween Horror Nights for the most intense Halloween event in Southern California! Listen everyday to Nina at 9pm for the keyword to be announced and text the keyword to 4 1 0 2 5 to be entered to win! You may receive a confirmation text. Message and data rates may apply. Can’t text? You may also enter HERE! When entering on line use short code 41025 and enter the keyword that was announced.

Can’t wait, get your tickets HERE.

American Horror Story TM & © 2017 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All rights reserved. THE SHINING and all related characters and elements © & ™ Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. (s17) The SAW films ®, TM & © 2017 Lions Gate Entertainment Inc. and related companies All Rights Reserved. © 2017 Universal Studios. All Rights Reserved.