A fan tried to grab HARRY STYLES’ crotch during a show in L.A. on Saturday, but he handled it in stride. Since everyone is talking about sexual harassment right now, obviously this would qualify.

WTF!!! When your favorite artist is close to you, this does not justify you touching him in this way. #RespectHarry pic.twitter.com/0PdUGR6nN2 — ً (@___VXXIIS) October 22, 2017