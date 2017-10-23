Cracker Barrel Restaurant Officially Breaks Ground In Sacramento!

A Cracker Barrel restaurant officially broke ground in Sacramento today!

Located at 1000 Howe Ave, Sacramento, CA 95825, the location’s target opening date is May 2018.

The restaurant will be 10,000+ square-foot building that will sit 180 guests at one time.

This will be the second Cracker Barrel location in the state of California, following the opening of their first store in Victorville in February 2018.

These are the only two locations they’ve announced in California, bringing the total restaurant count to 640.

All the stores have authentic antique decor on the walls that they try to customize to the local community. Their design team will begin researching Sacramento’s history and select the antique decor soon.

The restaurant will be looking to locally hire approximately 195-215 full and part-time employees. Keep an eye out for applications in the near future.

Visit the store’s website for more information!