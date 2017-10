If you’d like to see MEEK MILL do a flip off of a trampoline, AND stick the landing, there’s good news: He did it behind the scenes at Saturday night’s 76ers-Celtics game in Philadelphia. Check it out below, he is the last person to try it in the video.

I ain’t scared 😂😂😂 and I’m fried off the 19 lol A post shared by Meek Mill (@meekmill) on Oct 20, 2017 at 6:46pm PDT