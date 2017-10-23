Starbucks Hasn’t Officially Released Their Christmas Cups, And There’s Already Backlash

A Starbucks employee posted on Reddit a picture of what the new Christmas-themed cups will look like at the popular coffee chain.
Although they haven’t been released yet, it’s been a tradition at Starbucks to celebrate the holidays with a holiday-themed cup to put your sweet tasting spiced drinks into.
This year’s looks to have hand-drawn Christmas trees, hearts and presents. Perfect for the holidays!
Another tradition, however, is the amount of people who complain about the cups.
In years past, some customers took issue with the all-red cups because they felt that it was part of the purported “War on Christmas.” Now, complaints are focused on how the cup design may be too much.
However, many are sticking up for Starbucks and tweeting their responses:
What do you think? Is the cup perfect…or a little too much?