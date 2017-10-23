Starbucks Hasn’t Officially Released Their Christmas Cups, And There’s Already Backlash

A Starbucks employee posted on Reddit a picture of what the new Christmas-themed cups will look like at the popular coffee chain.

Although they haven’t been released yet, it’s been a tradition at Starbucks to celebrate the holidays with a holiday-themed cup to put your sweet tasting spiced drinks into.

This year’s looks to have hand-drawn Christmas trees, hearts and presents. Perfect for the holidays!

Not so happy holidays! Starbucks' new Christmas cup design is leaked online, sparking furious debate https://t.co/EKNFbNplhl — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) October 19, 2017

Another tradition, however, is the amount of people who complain about the cups.

In years past, some customers took issue with the all-red cups because they felt that it was part of the purported “War on Christmas.” Now, complaints are focused on how the cup design may be too much.

The Starbucks holiday cups this year are TERRIBLE — Jessica De Meio (@Jessica_DeMeio) October 19, 2017

However, many are sticking up for Starbucks and tweeting their responses:

Petition to make the Starbucks Holiday cups black like coal because none of y'all deserve anything special after 5 years of complaining. — Xilla Monster (@Xilla_Monster) October 20, 2017

What do you think? Is the cup perfect…or a little too much?