Stupid New Fashion Alert: “Thong Jeans” [pic]

It feels like 2017 has seen more fashion designers make STUPID JEANS than any other year combined. We’ve seen totally crotchless jeans . . . jeans with a buttcrack exposing zipper . . . and “double jeans” that look like one pair tucked into another.

And here’s the latest. A fashion designer in Japan just debuted “thong jeans.” It looks like she took a pair of jeans and basically cut out the ENTIRE legs and crotch area.

So all that’s left is the waistband, the cuffs around the ankles, a few straps of denim connecting them, and, of course, a tiny strip of denim that looks like a thong. If you really want them, you’re basically just a pair of scissors away.