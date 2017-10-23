The “Stranger Things” Kids Will Swear More in Season 2

The second season premiere of “Stranger Things” is THIS FRIDAY!!! And here’s one thing you can expect: More profanity from the kids.

Co-creator Ross Duffer says, quote, “They’re much more foulmouthed in season two than in season one, but in real life it’s far worse. I’m like, ‘I cannot believe that came out of your mouth.'”

Apparently, the battle for bad words began with Season 1. Ross’ twin brother Matt says, quote, “[At] first, we actually gave in and took out all of the bad language, and the kids got really upset.

“Then I wrote Netflix saying I’ve got this army of 11- and 12-year-olds and they’re pissed off that we cut all the language. At least let us shoot alternate takes. That was, like, the day before we started shooting. And then Netflix said OK.”