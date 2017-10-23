Town Celebrates Halloween By Dropping 1,300-Pound Pumpkin On Car [Video]

HOO, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 04: Farmer Verity Bachelor sits with the new pumpkin crop at "PYO Pumpkins" on October 4, 2017 in Hoo, England. The company began in 2009 and allows families to visit the site to pick their own pumpkins, ahead of Halloween events on October 31.
(Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

There’s something that gets people riled up when they see destruction. (harmless that is)

A little town in Saskatchewan held an annual pumpkin festival in the town of Saskatoon, and part of their tradition consists of destroying a car with the biggest pumpkin they can find.

The 1,300 lb. beast of a pumpkin was hoisted up via crane and, after a countdown, was dropped onto a Nissan Maxima. This event raised $9,000 for a local pediatrics fund.

Apparently, there was nearly 2,000 in attendance that day and luckily people caught footage of the massacre.

Nothing says Halloween quite like a smash roof and pumpkin bits everywhere.

