Vegetables Being Recalled From Various Retail Stores For Fear Of Listeria

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 04: Boxes of cauliflower are packaged for sale at the New Covent Garden fruit and vegetable wholesale market, Nine Elms on February 4, 2017 in London, England. Some supermarkets in the UK are rationing the amount of broccoli and iceberg lettuce customers can buy due to poor weather conditions in Europe.
(Photo by Jack Taylor/Getty Images)

Fears of listeria have forced major retailers to recall over 20 brands of vegetables, according to ABC30.

The products include Trader Joe’s Kohlrabi Salad Blend, Walmart Broccoli Slaw, and Archer Farms’ Brussels Sprouts. The products are from Mann Packing of Salinas, California.

According to the report, Mann Packing says it is issuing this recall in response to a single positive result found on one of its products during random sampling by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.

Listeria is a serious disease for humans that has a case-fatality rate around 20%. However, no reports thus far have linked the bacteria to these vegetables.

The recalled products were distributed throughout the United States and Canada with “best if used by” dates from October 11 to October 20 listed on the front of the packaging.

Mann Packaging has set up a hotline to learn more about the recall at 1-888-470-2681.

