Couple Finds Something Illegal When Their Amazon Order Arrived

When two Florida residents ordered plastic totes from Amazon.com, they didn’t expect to see what was stored inside their purchase.

65 pounds of marijuana was hidden inside.

The residents told WFTV that they ordered plastic storage bins, but when their shipment arrived they knew something was wrong.

“They were extremely heavy, heavier than you would think from ordering four empty bins,” one resident, who did not want to identified, told WFTV.

The order was shipped by Amazon’s Warehouse Deals via UPS from Massachusetts.

After more than a month of speaking with Amazon about the issue, the couple stated that Amazon sent them a $150 Amazon gift card and a message that read, “I am unable to do anything else at this time.”

Amazon told WFTV that their customer serve team worked with the customers and will continue to work with law enforcement on the subject.

