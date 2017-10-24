Get Free Food At Hooters This Weekend If You’re A First Responder!

By Nina
(Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images)

If you’re a first responder, you’re getting hooked up at Hooters this Saturday, October 28th. See what you get…

Hooters.com says that:

“In recognition of their strength, courage and service, Hooters is thanking the nation’s first responders by offering a meal on the house.”

So how do you get your free meal?

“On Saturday, Oct. 28, all active first responders, including EMT, firefighters and police officers, in uniform or with proper ID can enjoy a complimentary meal at Hooters from a special menu at participating locations nationwide.”

And what do you get for free?

“First responders can choose their favorite entrée from the following options at Hooters:
• 10-Piece Traditional Wings
• 10-Piece Boneless Wings
• Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
• Buffalo Chicken Salad
• Hooters Burger”

CLICK HERE for more details and THANK YOU for doing what you do!

