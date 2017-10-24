Janet Jackson Will Not Be Able To Attend The Super Bowl Due To Tour

Janet Jackson won’t likely join Justin Timberlake for the Super Bowl halftime show.

A source claims that Janet’s State of the World Tour will take her out of the country during Super Bowl weekend on February 4th, 2018.

This insider told E! News, (quote) “She is happy to hear J.T. is performing and thinks he’ll be great — as always! She wishes him a great performance. They had some great memories.”

Of course, their relationship soured following the 2004 Nipplegate controversy. Janet took all the criticism for exposing a breast during the Super Bowl halftime show. The so-called “wardrobe malfunction” required Justin to yank on her costume. Somehow, he never got blamed for being the co-conspirator.