‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ Renewed For 5 More Seasons

By Nina
(Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Yeezy Season 3)

If you thought the Kardashians might have started their move out of the spotlight, you were wrong…..

TMZ has revealed that the reality stars have just a signed a new contract with E! that’s paying them $30 million a season for five more seasons.

That’s comes out to a grand total of $150 million for the famous family.

This is a major pay increase from their previous five seasons, where they were only making $20 million a season for five seasons.

Is this exciting to you, or are you ready for them to all go away? Let us know in the comments!

