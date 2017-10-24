Lil Wayne May Shut Down Young Money

The feud between Lil Wayne and Birdman has been public for a while now and has resurfaced with Lil Wayne threatening to shut down Young Money.

Rap-Up reports that he has allegedly filed legal documents and requested that a judge “appoint a receiver to supervise the operations of Young Money Label joint venture or order the termination of Young Money Label joint venture and appoint a liquidator.”

The report states that Birdman responded by saying that Lil Wayne cannot shut down the label while he is still under Cash Money.

Many are still hoping that the two will sort out their differences to save the label, but it appears that there may soon be the end of an era.