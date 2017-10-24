lottery, mega millions, cash, dolla dolla bill y'all

Lottery: Mega Millions Making Mega Changes

By Tony Tecate
Filed Under: cash, dolla dolla bill y'all, Lottery, Mega Millions
Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

The Mega Millions lottery is making some changes that will result in jackpots topping $1 billion.

Starting with the October 31st drawing, the multi-state lottery will go from $1 a game to $2. This will create longer odds but larger jackpots. The largest Mega Millions jackpot ever was $656 million, which was won in 2012. The changes are expected to result in $1 billion jackpots. The starting jackpot will also increase from $15 million to $40 million. Players will also have better odds to win the $1 million second-tier prize.

Get more details by clicking here.

More from Tony Tecate
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 1025 KSFM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live