New 2 Chainz Album On The Way

2 Chainz went to Instagram on early Tuesday morning to announce that he has a new album in the works.

He has not released any information about who could be on the tracks, when it would be released, or what the title of the new album is going to be.

All he has released is some photos with the caption “New album on the way , I’m farther than I thought I was ,,!!! Naw I’m lying I knew I had some shit brewing 👊🏿🔥🔥🔥#nocap #drenchGOD.”

Hot New Hip Hop reported he had a few songs with Drake in the vault and an upcoming collaboration with Eminem.