Restaurant Busted For Selling Popeyes Chicken As Their Own

A restaurant in Long Beach, CA is facing serious backlash after customers found out they are trying to pass off Popeyes Chicken as their own!

The Sweet Dixie Kitchen confessed about it’s $13 chicken meal after several Yelp reviews outed them.

Kimberly Sanchez, the restaurant owner claimed that “roughly” 95 percent of the food is made in house. She said, “Most of my stuff from here is made from scratch.”

A customer allegedly saw an employee carry Popeyes boxes into the kitchen and then wrote a review on Yelp which then led to an employee confirming that it was true. The employee also said that the tea they serve is from Popeyes.

Sanchez shared a lengthy message on her facebook page saying basically that the chicken is good, why does it matter.

