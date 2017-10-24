snapchat, dancing hot dog

Snapchat Is Selling a Dancing Hot Dog Halloween Costume

By Tony Tecate
Filed Under: dancing hot dog, SnapChat
(Photo by LIONEL BONAVENTURE/AFP/Getty Images)

If you’re on Snapchat, you know the dancing hot dog.  You can’t avoid it.  If you’re not on Snapchat . . . um, people can and DO add an animated dancing hot dog to their videos.  No, I can’t explain why.

Anyway, Snapchat just started selling a Dancing Hot Dog HALLOWEEN Costume.  It costs $80 on Amazon and it looks pretty legit . . . like, it covers you from head to toe and looks just like that damn hot dog.

I don’t know if they’ll sell zero or 50,000 of these things, but the last time we checked, it was still available.

Here is what the dancing hot dog looks like and as you can see my dog Coconut is not impressed.

Nope….not impressed. #snapchat #dogs #petlover #cockerspaniels #hotdog #buns #summer #2017

A post shared by Coconut The Cocker (@coconut_the_cocker) on

