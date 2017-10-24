Ty Dolla $ign’s ‘Beach House 3’ Will Feature Pharrell, Wiz Khalifa, And More

By Nina
(Photo by Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images for Martell Cognac)

On Oct. 23, Ty Dolla $ign released the official tracklist for Beach House 3, which is set to drop this Friday, Oct. 27.

The album is stacked with big names. “Stare” features Wiz Khalifa and Pharrell, YG on “Ex,” and Damien Marley and Skrillex on “So Am I.”

10/27 BH3 🏖 🏡

The full tracklist is as follows:

“Famous”
“Famous Lies”
“Love U Better” ft. Lil’ Wayne & The-Dream
“Ex” f. YG
“Famous Excuses”
“Drop Top in the Rain” ft. Tory Lanez
“Don’t Judge Me” ft. Future & Swae Lee
“Dawsin’s Breek” ft. Jeremih
“Don’t Sleep On Me” ft. Future & 24Hrs
“Stare” ft. Pharrell & Wiz Khalifa
“Famous Friends”
“So Am I” ft. Damian Marley & Skrillex
“Lil’ Favorite” ft. MadeinTYO
“In Your Phone” ft. Lauren Jauregui
“All the Time”
“Famous Amy”
“Side Effects”
“Famous Last Words”
“Message In A Bottle”
“Nate Howard Intro”

Listen Live