Ty Dolla $ign’s ‘Beach House 3’ Will Feature Pharrell, Wiz Khalifa, And More

On Oct. 23, Ty Dolla $ign released the official tracklist for Beach House 3, which is set to drop this Friday, Oct. 27.

The album is stacked with big names. “Stare” features Wiz Khalifa and Pharrell, YG on “Ex,” and Damien Marley and Skrillex on “So Am I.”

10/27 BH3 🏖 🏡 A post shared by Ty Dolla $ign (@tydollasign) on Oct 23, 2017 at 9:28am PDT

The full tracklist is as follows:

“Famous”

“Famous Lies”

“Love U Better” ft. Lil’ Wayne & The-Dream

“Ex” f. YG

“Famous Excuses”

“Drop Top in the Rain” ft. Tory Lanez

“Don’t Judge Me” ft. Future & Swae Lee

“Dawsin’s Breek” ft. Jeremih

“Don’t Sleep On Me” ft. Future & 24Hrs

“Stare” ft. Pharrell & Wiz Khalifa

“Famous Friends”

“So Am I” ft. Damian Marley & Skrillex

“Lil’ Favorite” ft. MadeinTYO

“In Your Phone” ft. Lauren Jauregui

“All the Time”

“Famous Amy”

“Side Effects”

“Famous Last Words”

“Message In A Bottle”

“Nate Howard Intro”