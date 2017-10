A video from this past weekend at the Miami Dolphins game has gone viral.

In the video you can see a woman who appears to be intoxicated & she is in the men’s restroom using a urinal.

The woman who has been an identified mother of 2 couldn’t wait in the long lines anymore to the women’s restrooms.

She is standing up using the urinal and the group of men in the bathroom appear to be cheering her on while she is using the restroom.

