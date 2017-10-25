5-Foot Boa Constrictor Found In Hotel, Owner Forgot Him [Pic]

By Short-E
LUIS ROBAYO/AFP/Getty Images

I think I’ve left a phone charger and toothpaste on accident at a hotel…this man in North Carolina took leaving things at a hotel to a new level!

Police in Asheville, NC responded to a call at the Rodeway Inn & Suites when a 5-foot boa constrictor was found in one of the beds.

Neil Miller is the owner of the boa and said that he set him down for two minutes and forgot about him when he walked out.

The boa’s name is ‘Chuck’ and no charges were brought to Miller for leaving his pet snake behind.

Neil & Chuck were reunited and you can see that video here. 

