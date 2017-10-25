Bank Of America Survey: Friends And Money Don’t Mix

A Bank of America survey found that more than half of respondents said they had seen a friendship dissolve over money borrowed and not paid back, and 43% said they would be willing to end a friendship if a friend hasn’t paid them back.

We’re not talking big bucks here either.

One in three people said they would end a friendship for $100 or less owed. 36% of people said it took between $100 and $500 owed to end a friendship.

That is why I NEVER lend money. I don’t want to put that kind of pressure on a friendship…so don’t ask! <—Was that mean?

