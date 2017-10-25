Disney Channel Introduces Their First Gay Story Line

By Short-E
Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

The Hollywood Reporter says that the Disney Channel will introduce their first gay story line this Friday on the season premier of ‘Andi Mack’.

The coming-of-age series will feature one of their main characters start to have feelings for a male counterpart on the show.

A Disney Chanel spokesperson said in a statement:

“Andi Mack is a story about tweens figuring out who they are; Terri Minsky, the cast and everyone involved in the show takes great care in ensuring that it’s appropriate for all audiences and sends a powerful message about inclusion and respect for humanity.”

Read more about this story here.

