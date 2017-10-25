Disney Channel Introduces Their First Gay Story Line

The Hollywood Reporter says that the Disney Channel will introduce their first gay story line this Friday on the season premier of ‘Andi Mack’.

The coming-of-age series will feature one of their main characters start to have feelings for a male counterpart on the show.

A Disney Chanel spokesperson said in a statement:

“Andi Mack is a story about tweens figuring out who they are; Terri Minsky, the cast and everyone involved in the show takes great care in ensuring that it’s appropriate for all audiences and sends a powerful message about inclusion and respect for humanity.”

